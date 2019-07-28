Exelon (EXC) Holding Held by Essex Financial Services Inc; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.53 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 27/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 131,099 shares to 748,462 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (NYSE:GS) by 1,940 shares to 3,221 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.