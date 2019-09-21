Exelon (EXC) Holder Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Molina Healthcar (MOH) by $4.68 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcar (MOH) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 32,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 82,601 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 49,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 917,656 shares traded or 68.02% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 127,347 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 147,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 6.75 million shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma invested in 10,289 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.02% or 259,779 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,557 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5,108 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 3 shares. Invsts holds 400,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 55,915 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 6,939 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 10,830 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.12% or 16,000 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 48,460 shares to 76,251 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 42,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,966 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 192,634 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $108.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 924,739 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 0.11% or 5,578 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 95,250 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based First Fin In has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Agf Invs Inc reported 4,149 shares. Boys Arnold And Commerce accumulated 23,975 shares. Bragg Advsrs stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, West Family has 0.22% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18,000 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 316,001 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 302,812 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Commerce has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.08% or 182,894 shares in its portfolio.