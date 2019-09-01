Exelon (EXC) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $31.28 Million as Valuation Declined; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, United American Securities Decreased by $1.18 Million Its Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 124,345 shares to 134,345 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,825 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).