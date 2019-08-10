Exelon (EXC) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Position by $10.44 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Maintains Position in Xcel Energy (XEL)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 208,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.25 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 125.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 120,596 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 53,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 1.80 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,491 shares to 172,058 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,332 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.