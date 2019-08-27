Exelon (EXC) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Stock Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 11,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.68M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 3.74 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 92,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 979,535 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.04M, up from 886,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 331,779 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Political Turmoil Creates Profit Opportunities – Forbes” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 73,558 shares to 461,557 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,116 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Company invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Girard Prtn Ltd owns 5,601 shares. Regions stated it has 20,289 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,260 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3.70 million shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust accumulated 5,009 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 3.23M shares. 191,001 were accumulated by Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 0.56% or 322,000 shares. The Texas-based Hwg LP has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested in 14,306 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 41,129 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd invested in 13,225 shares. Fin Ser Corp holds 7,658 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 194,640 shares to 107,720 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.