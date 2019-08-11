Exelon (EXC) Holder Shelton Capital Management Lowered Stake by $370.90 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 3,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,121 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 43,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 18,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 979 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, down from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 36,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 686 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 0.77% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Founders Management Limited Com reported 59,617 shares. 6,182 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.31% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 2,854 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 2.38M shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Waddell & Reed holds 60,290 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T owns 21,913 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 29,087 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 25,443 shares to 136,812 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 7,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59 million for 12.67 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,735 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 64,294 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.26% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.09 million shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 813,351 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Cap Rech Global Investors holds 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 5.73M shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 14,629 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 74,291 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc reported 38,680 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 240,631 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). World stated it has 1.71 million shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The, Japan-based fund reported 233,231 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 12,347 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).