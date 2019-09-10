Exelon (EXC) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Raised Holding; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Cut Its Gartner (IT) Stake by $49.92 Million as Valuation Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3420765% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 3.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 3.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.49 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 3.92 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 58.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 330,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 232,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.21M, down from 562,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 469,981 shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 23/05/2018 – Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, “Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strate; 18/04/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Dell Boomi as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: China Was Major Contributor to 1Q Decline; 20/04/2018 – Jitterbit Recognized as Leader for Third Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 17/05/2018 – Panaya Receives an Honorable Mention in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 23/05/2018 – Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report ‘Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless’; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ Bl Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) by 132,131 shares to 400 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (Call) (NYSE:AMT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (Put) (NYSE:CIEN).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 100,870 shares to 190,501 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $53.57 million for 56.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

