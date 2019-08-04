Exelon (EXC) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Position by $5.36 Million as Shares Declined; As Timken Steel (TMST) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.51M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 660,242 shares traded or 84.73% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares to 26,026 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Grimes stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% or 676 shares in its portfolio. 870,454 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk. Lesa Sroufe And has 92,333 shares for 3.96% of their portfolio. 1.49M were reported by Bessemer. Tdam Usa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,148 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.17% or 23,785 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 523,662 shares. 563,783 were reported by Altrinsic Glob Advsr Lc. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 362 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,490 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co accumulated 4,269 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

