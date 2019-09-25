Exelon (EXC) Holder Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Mylan N.V. (MYL) Position by $907,535

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 15,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 378,649 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15 million, down from 394,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 4.97M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mylan N.V. (MYL) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 47,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 60,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 9.98 million shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Mylan Exp. EU500m 7Y MS +160 Area; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,332 shares to 163,530 shares, valued at $19.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 37,204 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 13,087 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 320 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Com owns 38,108 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 16,360 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 71,454 shares stake. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 92,987 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Monetary Management Group Incorporated Inc has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.36% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 5,152 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 182,253 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 282,630 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 9,304 shares.

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $593.23M for 4.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Ads (NYSE:SNY) by 17,635 shares to 63,555 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

