Exelon (EXC) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.09 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18.29M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916.65M, down from 20.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 4.81 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 627,478 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis accumulated 10,540 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 4,525 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 47,860 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Com holds 2,199 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank owns 20,089 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 16,457 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 181,162 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 44,730 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company holds 2,479 shares. Cohen & Steers accumulated 0.01% or 44,357 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability holds 2.30 million shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Agf Investments America owns 2.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 57,998 shares.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 251,251 shares to 11.54 million shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 208,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs holds 0.03% or 52,625 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 9,329 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 2,540 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11.11 million shares. 1.93 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. North Star Investment Management Corp reported 0.14% stake. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited holds 10,825 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 1.55M shares stake. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,201 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 34,885 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 7,012 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 751,555 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Signature And Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 465,594 shares.