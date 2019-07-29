Exelon (EXC) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 57,733 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,031 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 80,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 1.37M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 50% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 57,964 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 494,593 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 10.66M shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 120,745 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 258,187 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Limited Partnership De holds 0.08% or 22,419 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Investment, New Mexico-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Taconic Capital Advsrs LP stated it has 625,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0.02% or 66,366 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors stated it has 8,994 shares. Sei Investments reported 468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 393,722 shares in its portfolio.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.63 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 200 shares. 101 were reported by Sageworth Tru. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Signature Est Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 842,002 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank accumulated 0.08% or 11,690 shares. 1,340 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 227,089 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.05% or 1,515 shares. Ameriprise invested in 4.47 million shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,319 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 128,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks stated it has 78,767 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 2,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,340 shares to 70,518 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 66,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).