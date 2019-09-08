Exelon (EXC) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Holding by $785,150 as Share Price Declined; Extra Space Storage Com (EXR) Holding Lifted by Pggm Investments

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (EXR) by 162.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.37M, up from 754,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 913,232 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 15,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 376,352 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, down from 392,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Limited Co reported 15,096 shares. Savant Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 11.11 million shares. Parkside Fincl Bank stated it has 822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Adirondack Trust accumulated 0.05% or 1,515 shares. Enterprise Service holds 0.08% or 7,658 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 913 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.08 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 55,533 shares. Prudential holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4.50M shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 46,979 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,669 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Burney reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) by 10,139 shares to 53,382 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ComEd Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell’s 2019 Best Practices Awards – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.71M for 13.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (NYSE:BXP) by 1.24 million shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $221.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 313,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,145 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).