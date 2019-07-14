Exelon (EXC) EPS Estimated At $0.62; Dover (DOV)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.68% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. EXC’s profit would be $601.99 million giving it 19.78 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Exelon Corporation’s analysts see -28.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.98M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois

Dover Corp (DOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 263 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 206 sold and reduced their stock positions in Dover Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 121.09 million shares, down from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dover Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 174 Increased: 165 New Position: 98.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 9.26% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation for 29,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 90,000 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has 4.43% invested in the company for 865,966 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 217,796 shares.

The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 854,946 shares traded. Dover Corporation (DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.54 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.64 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.44% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 227,089 shares. Pinnacle Fincl accumulated 4,449 shares. City Co reported 0.22% stake. Smithfield Tru Company holds 9,566 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 842,002 shares. 47,895 were reported by Community Comml Bank Na. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.29% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 24.34 million shares. Ci Invs Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,633 shares. Pggm Investments reported 0.3% stake. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 15,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.05% or 7,048 shares. 107,866 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Fund Management Sa owns 177,817 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West has 11,953 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 shares were sold by Aliabadi Paymon, worth $837,900 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $50 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.