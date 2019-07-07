Exelon (EXC) At $49.20 Forms Top; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Exelon Corporation (EXC) formed multiple top with $50.68 target or 3.00% above today’s $49.20 share price. Exelon Corporation (EXC) has $47.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 24.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP analyzed 258,500 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock declined 1.43%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 806,958 shares with $22.26 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $278.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 22,345 shares to 61,595 valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 24,000 shares and now owns 50,700 shares. Cigna Corp New was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Com owns 1,705 shares. Monroe Financial Bank & Mi owns 11,257 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 579,993 are held by Sandhill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 26,967 shares. Mrj Capital Inc holds 107,575 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 10,056 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 144,662 shares. Jbf Cap accumulated 1.48% or 300,000 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com reported 43,228 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1.17M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 155,268 shares. 29,297 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.08% or 14,321 shares. Kwmg Llc invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha" published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "You Won't Believe Bank of America's Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 9.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) shares with value of $837,900 were sold by Aliabadi Paymon.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.03M shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc reported 764 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 7,568 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability stated it has 5,524 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,200 are owned by Adirondack & Management Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 375,124 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 10,566 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.13% or 51,200 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 607,642 are held by American Century Incorporated. Stanley invested in 51,773 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).