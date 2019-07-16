Exelon Corporation (EXC) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Comparison side by side

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), both competing one another are Diversified Utilities companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation 49 1.33 N/A 2.40 20.30 TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Exelon Corporation and TransAlta Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelon Corporation and TransAlta Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -10.9% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Exelon Corporation’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. TransAlta Corporation on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransAlta Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. TransAlta Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Exelon Corporation and TransAlta Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$50.38 is Exelon Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelon Corporation and TransAlta Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 61.7%. 0.2% are Exelon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation 0.39% -2.83% 1.82% 8.28% 20.9% 8.14% TransAlta Corporation -1.65% -9.5% 18.38% 23.5% 25.14% 59.47%

For the past year Exelon Corporation has weaker performance than TransAlta Corporation

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats TransAlta Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.