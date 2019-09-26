Exelon Corporation (EXC) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation 48 1.35 N/A 2.40 18.76 PNM Resources Inc. 49 2.86 N/A 1.15 43.04

Table 1 highlights Exelon Corporation and PNM Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PNM Resources Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Exelon Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Exelon Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exelon Corporation and PNM Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2% PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Exelon Corporation’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PNM Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelon Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, PNM Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Exelon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PNM Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Exelon Corporation and PNM Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PNM Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $52.75, while its potential upside is 1.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelon Corporation and PNM Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 91.2%. 0.2% are Exelon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are PNM Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09% PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88%

For the past year Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance while PNM Resources Inc. has 20.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PNM Resources Inc. beats Exelon Corporation.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.