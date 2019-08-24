Exelon Corporation (EXC) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Comparing side by side

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation 49 1.23 N/A 2.40 18.76 NiSource Inc. 28 2.07 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Exelon Corporation and NiSource Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Exelon Corporation has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NiSource Inc.’s beta is 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, NiSource Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Exelon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NiSource Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Exelon Corporation and NiSource Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Exelon Corporation is $50.9, with potential upside of 13.41%. Competitively the consensus price target of NiSource Inc. is $28.5, which is potential -1.79% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Exelon Corporation seems more appealing than NiSource Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exelon Corporation and NiSource Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 96.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year Exelon Corporation had bearish trend while NiSource Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Exelon Corporation beats NiSource Inc.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.