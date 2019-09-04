Exelon Corporation (EXC) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Contrasting side by side

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation 48 1.32 N/A 2.40 18.76 MGE Energy Inc. 70 4.75 N/A 2.55 29.14

Demonstrates Exelon Corporation and MGE Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. MGE Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Exelon Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Exelon Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MGE Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2% MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Exelon Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Competitively, MGE Energy Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Exelon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MGE Energy Inc. are 2 and 1.7 respectively. MGE Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Exelon Corporation and MGE Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 MGE Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelon Corporation’s upside potential is 8.51% at a $52.13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.9% of MGE Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, MGE Energy Inc. has 0.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09% MGE Energy Inc. 1.08% 2.42% 10.59% 17.85% 17.61% 23.67%

For the past year Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance while MGE Energy Inc. has 23.67% stronger performance.

Summary

MGE Energy Inc. beats Exelon Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.