Exelon Com (EXC) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Holding by $1.40 Million; Cwh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00M shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,419 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 569,480 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 79,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.83M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 496,393 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Advsr Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,228 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 1.54 million shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 8,919 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,323 shares. Cwm Lc reported 2,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). First Manhattan Com accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Management owns 0.45% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 58 shares. 21,873 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Inc. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 61,400 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 5,263 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 37,031 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Public Sector Pension Board owns 80,965 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Homrich & Berg invested in 4,069 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 3.98M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 417,700 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co Com (NYSE:F) by 56,727 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amplify Etf Tr Blackswan Grwt Etf by 295,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co. Com (NYSE:SO).

