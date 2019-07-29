Exelon Com (EXC) Share Price Rose While Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Its Position by $4.11 Million; Visa (V) Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Boosted Stake

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 895,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.52 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85M, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $183.65. About 1.46 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin has invested 3.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 163,000 are owned by Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 0.62% or 10,061 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Company reported 31,948 shares. Fort LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,866 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited owns 6,790 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.33% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com invested in 3.07% or 629,282 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0.01% or 186 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 15,996 shares. Hendley Communications invested in 80,170 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,441 shares. Credit Capital Lc holds 12,000 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 400,175 shares to 939,402 shares, valued at $75.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 179,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.76 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.