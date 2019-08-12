Exelon Com (EXC) Holder Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Roper Industries (ROP) Holder American National Bank Boosted Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 5.66 million shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC

American National Bank increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,693 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 15,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 360,766 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd owns 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 138,347 shares stake. Dana Investment Advsr has invested 1.29% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Farr Miller Washington Dc holds 0.02% or 4,847 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 80,659 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tompkins holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,977 shares. First National holds 0.03% or 5,477 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 19,783 shares. Security Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 15,167 shares. Highland Mngmt Lc stated it has 153,070 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners holds 51,138 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 0.21% or 19,280 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 400,018 shares to 496,780 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co Com (NYSE:IP) by 26,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Div Rtn Int Eq Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Company reported 3,020 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.09% or 49,440 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tcw Gru has 20,652 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Federated Invsts Pa reported 578,189 shares. Principal Gru reported 1.22M shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 861,550 are held by Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Putnam Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 529,998 shares. Essex Finance Serv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,107 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 46,168 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas has 0.93% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 33,747 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 63,426 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 186,102 shares to 35 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,551 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.