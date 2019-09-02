Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.43 N/A 2.08 10.22 Trevena Inc. 1 23.18 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Exelixis Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 15.87% upside potential and an average target price of $23. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 326.83% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.