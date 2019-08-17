Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.23 N/A 2.08 10.22 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.75 is Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 41.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 65.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.