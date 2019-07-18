Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

As Biotechnology companies, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.66 N/A 2.08 9.28 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.07 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc.’s current beta is 2.07 and it happens to be 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 53.52% for Exelixis Inc. with average price target of $33.33. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a -6.94% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Exelixis Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.