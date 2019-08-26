Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.55 N/A 2.08 10.22 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.34 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis Inc.’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$35.5 is Exelixis Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 80.57%. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10.67, while its potential upside is 147.56%. The data provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 80.3% respectively. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.