Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

As Biotechnology companies, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.54 N/A 2.08 9.28 Omeros Corporation 16 15.38 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Exelixis Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.07. Omeros Corporation has a 3.55 beta and it is 255.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.33, and a 55.97% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 75.27% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Omeros Corporation appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.