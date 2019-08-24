Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

We are comparing Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.40 N/A 2.08 10.22 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 10.64 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Exelixis Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has an average price target of $33.33, and a 66.23% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 76.3% respectively. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.