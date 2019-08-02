Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 6.76 N/A 2.08 10.22 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 highlights Exelixis Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Exelixis Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Exelixis Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 50.81% at a $30.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.