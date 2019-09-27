Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,478,607,467.20% 59.6% 53.1% Iterum Therapeutics plc 69,953,775.04% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 27.35% at a $23 average target price. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 180.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Iterum Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 75.3% respectively. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.