Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.81 N/A 2.08 9.28 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelixis Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 50.61% upside potential and an average target price of $33.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.