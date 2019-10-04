Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 19 0.43 293.06M 2.08 10.22 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Exelixis Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,505,187,467.90% 59.6% 53.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 578,049,532.42% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis Inc. has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 33.26% upside potential and an average price target of $23. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a 28.50% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Exelixis Inc. appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 0% respectively. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Exelixis Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.