Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.61 N/A 2.08 10.22 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Exelixis Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 17.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.