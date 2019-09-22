Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.51 N/A 2.08 10.22 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.40 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 17.59% upside potential and an average target price of $23. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 36.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 17.4% respectively. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.