Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.23 N/A 2.08 10.22 Aravive Inc. 6 26.90 N/A -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 46.43% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.