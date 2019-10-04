Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 19 0.43 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Zogenix Inc. 44 -1.20 32.26M -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Exelixis Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,505,187,467.90% 59.6% 53.1% Zogenix Inc. 73,720,292.50% -28.1% -22%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Exelixis Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 35.06%. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 45.75% and its consensus price target is $58.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Zogenix Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.