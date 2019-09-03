Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.43 N/A 2.08 10.22 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Exelixis Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.87% for Exelixis Inc. with average target price of $23. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 67.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 86.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.