Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparing side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 6.59 N/A 2.08 10.22 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exelixis Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $30.75, and a 55.38% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.