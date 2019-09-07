Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.36% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus price target of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 7%. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.