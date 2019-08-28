Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparing side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.38 N/A 2.08 10.22 Neuralstem Inc. 8 210.11 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.95 beta indicates that Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.38% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus price target of $35.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 4.9% respectively. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.