Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.43 N/A 2.08 10.22 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 15.87% upside potential. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 154.04% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors MediciNova Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.