Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparison side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exelixis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,478,607,467.20% 59.6% 53.1% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,326,527.50% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.95 beta means Exelixis Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 27.78% at a $23 average target price. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116 average target price and a 80.91% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.