Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparing side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.47 N/A 2.08 9.28 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.12 N/A 3.71 24.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Exelixis Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Exelixis Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.33, while its potential upside is 57.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Exelixis Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.