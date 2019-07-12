Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.36 N/A 2.08 9.28 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 74.34 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Exelixis Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$33.33 is Exelixis Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 59.40%. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 304.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.