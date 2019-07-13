Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparing side by side

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.39 N/A 2.08 9.28 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.98 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc.’s current beta is 2.07 and it happens to be 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.33 is Exelixis Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.