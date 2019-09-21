Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.61 N/A 2.08 10.22 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 362.35 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Exelixis Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, and a 17.59% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 57.7%. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.