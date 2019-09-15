Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Sina (SINA) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 15,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 26,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 2.75 million shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk: celestial being; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp analyzed 11,186 shares as the company's stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 23,698 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 34,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 340,145 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,289 shares to 5,182 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 21,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 416,986 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.21% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Nomura Inc holds 32,500 shares. Portolan Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 540,590 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 86,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 22,116 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21,445 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 269,380 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Cap Management Co holds 1.12% or 529,630 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). South Dakota Council accumulated 0.1% or 216,493 shares.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34M for 32.62 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.