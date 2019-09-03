Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Upped Position; Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Its City Office Reit (CIO) Holding by $2.65 Million; Share Value Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 158.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 24,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 39,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $935,000, up from 15,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 3.58M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 510,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 751,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 399,627 shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IAA Receives Prestigious IDG’s CIO 100 Award – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office Is Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.26M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 3.99 million shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 1,600 shares. 580 are owned by Pnc Inc. Avenir Corp has invested 0.18% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 59,616 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.37% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 484,800 shares. Wespac Lc accumulated 104,292 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 8,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Limited Com invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 325,274 shares. Kennedy, a Missouri-based fund reported 709,911 shares. Legg Mason, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,997 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh accumulated 23,720 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 48,877 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $148.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 5,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,839 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 41,369 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 58,248 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 544,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street reported 9.93M shares. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Lord Abbett Limited Liability holds 1.01 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated reported 0.05% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 848,442 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,986 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 176,193 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 346,615 shares. M&T Bancshares accumulated 37,958 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% or 80,400 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 2,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).