Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.32 Million; Inca Investments Cut Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $17.61 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 68.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 100,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 45,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 146,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 1.24 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 54.02% or $20.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 22.85 million shares traded or 1493.47% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $143.30M for 4.39 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00M shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $38.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.01 million activity. 50,500 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares with value of $1.11 million were sold by FELDBAUM CARL B.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 12,277 shares to 75,377 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.