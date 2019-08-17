Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Cut Stake by $7.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Increased Holding by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 12,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 41,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 28,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 602,749 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 324,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 478,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 802,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.43M shares traded or 191.93% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – POSITIVE CHMP OPINION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis Maintaining Guidance Total Costs and Operating Expenses for 2018 Will Be $430 M to $460 M; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Llc invested 0.15% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). M&T Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 27,790 shares. Ancora Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,549 shares. Ww Asset invested in 0.05% or 6,310 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,403 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,744 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 3,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc owns 5,041 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.07% or 511,490 shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Ct holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 937,092 shares. Argyle accumulated 1,607 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Phocas Financial stated it has 1,835 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,817 shares to 57,594 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,024 shares to 740,159 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 137,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).