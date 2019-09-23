Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Position by $4.05 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54 million, up from 10.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 291,634 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 19,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 119,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 138,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 5.07 million shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk: celestial being; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 209,427 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Earnest Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 176 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc reported 12,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital reported 0.05% stake. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). 590,538 were reported by American Grp. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 17,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 458,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 3.00M shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 119,374 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 173,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 27.77M shares stake.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52M for 27.17 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 33,685 shares to 294,917 shares, valued at $79.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 17,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.